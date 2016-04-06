Spanish social housing sale to Blackstone was flawed, auditor finds

| MADRID, April 6
MADRID, April 6 The sale of hundreds of
subsidised flats by Madrid's former city council to private
equity investors such as Blackstone was riddled with
flaws, a preliminary report from a local auditing body said on
Wednesday.
The 2013 sale has long been a target of public anger in
Spain at a time when the economy is still recovering from a deep
recession, after raising fears thousands of tenants in the
rent-controlled flats could be at risk of eviction.
In the leaked report, published in El Pais newspaper, the
Madrid government's audit agency said the auction to sell the
social housing for 128.5 million euros ($146.63 million) lacked
competition and transparency.
The report also raised questions about the sale price,
adding it may have undervalued the properties and was not based
on legal or technical studies.
A spokeswoman for the city council confirmed the findings of
the report, though the audit agency said in a statement that it
had not yet been approved by its members and could be modified
in future versions.
Blackstone Group, one of the world's largest alternative
asset managers, along with Spanish fund Magic Real Estate,
bought over 1,800 rent-controlled properties from the city
council, then under the People's Party (PP), as its housing
budget collapsed after Spain's economic crisis.
At the time of the sale, tenants were told their rental
contracts would remain the same, but when some of them expire in
the coming months new rents could increase by as much as 40
percent over the next three years, said Arancha Mejias,
president of a support group for those affected.
A spokesman for Blackstone declined to comment.
Madrid's left-wing city council, which supervises the
auditor, said it would try to reverse the sale of the flats in
court if the "irregularities" were confirmed when the final
report is released.
"We are going to take this action so that the massive
eviction does not take place," Madrid's Deputy Mayor Marta
Higueras told a news conference. Officials did not rule out
future lawsuits against the investors.
She said the city council was also looking at trying to find
extra housing in the short-term.
In total, the administration of the PP's former mayor Ana
Botella sold almost 7,000 rent-controlled properties to
investors. Botella has not yet responded to the report.
Last May, the PP lost its 24-year grip over the capital, as
left-wing candidate Manuela Carmena won a mayoral election with
her Ahora Madrid alliance, backed by anti-austerity Podemos.
That shift came months ahead of a December general election,
when many voters also opted for newcomer parties, fragmenting
the result. The country has been stuck in political deadlock
ever since.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, editing by Sarah White and David
Evans)