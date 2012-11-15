版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 21:33 BJT

Spain approves measures to help most needy avoid evictions

MADRID Nov 15 Spain said on Thursday it would suspend forced evictions for two years for the most needy, including those with small children, the disabled and long-term unemployed, who are no longer able to pay their mortgages.

The government will increase the stock of social housing available at low rents for people who have lost their houses, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.

"This is an emergency response to mitigate the effects of the worst of the economic crisis," she told reporters at the weekly press conference.

