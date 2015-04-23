版本:
Spanish court rejects U.S. extradition of "London Whale" supervisor

MADRID, April 23 The Spanish High Court said on Thursday it had rejected the extradition to the United States of Javier Martin-Artajo, an ex-JP Morgan Chase & Co executive indicted over the "London Whale" scandal which led to over $6 billion in trading losses in 2012.

The court said it would not send Martin-Artajo to the United States for judgement because the alleged crimes had not taken place in that country. However, the United States could pursue action against Martin-Artajo in Spain, the court said. (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

