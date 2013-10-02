版本:
UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3 percent Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to MetLife for $1.54 billion.

SPANISH BANKS

Spain has a good chance of concluding the financial assistance programme for its banking sector without needing a successor programme, Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs said on Tuesday.

ACS

Holding company Alba, which is owned by Banca March, late on Tuesday said it had sold another 1 percent of Spanish builder ACS for 77 million euros ($104 million), at 24.7 euros a share. The group has gradually been reducing its stake in ACS, which now stands at 16.3 percent, down from 24 percent in 2009.
