UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
BBVA said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3
percent Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to
MetLife for $1.54 billion.
SPANISH BANKS
Spain has a good chance of concluding the financial
assistance programme for its banking sector without needing a
successor programme, Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for
economic and monetary affairs said on Tuesday.
ACS
Holding company Alba, which is owned by Banca March, late on
Tuesday said it had sold another 1 percent of Spanish builder
ACS for 77 million euros ($104 million), at 24.7 euros a share.
The group has gradually been reducing its stake in ACS, which
now stands at 16.3 percent, down from 24 percent in 2009.