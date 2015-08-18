UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC names Carlos Jarque of Mexico as new CEO

(Adds details on board, timing)
MADRID Aug 18 Spanish infrastructure group
FCC's board on Tuesday appointed Carlos Jarque of
Mexico as chief executive, tightening compatriot and majority
shareholder Carlos Slim's grip on the indebted company.
Jarque, 60, an executive director at Slim's
telecommunications venture America Movil, said on
Tuesday he would continue with FCC's financial restructuring.
Slim bought a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming
the majority shareholder in a company that is struggling with
debt in a sluggish domestic construction sector.
Jarque, whose appointment is effective from Tuesday,
replaces Juan Bejar, who signalled he would resign as CEO after
Slim bought the FCC stake.
He will not hold a seat on the board of directors, according
to an organization chart released by FCC, although a source
close to the company said his inclusion on the board could be
considered in the future.
