Spain's Ferrovial in Peru gas pipeline stake talks -report

MADRID, June 14 Spanish engineering and services
company Ferrovial is in advanced talks to acquire 55
percent of Peru's Gasoducto Sur Peruano (GSP) project, currently
controlled by Brasil's Odebrecht, Spanish online
newspaper El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.
A Ferrovial spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The 30-year concession to build and operate over 1,000
kilometres of pipeline to pump natural gas across the south of
Peru is expected to require an investment of around 4.4 billion
euros ($5 billion), of which Ferrovial would assume 2.4 billion
euros through its affiliate Cintra, the report said.
Ferrovial could join with Spanish gas operator Enagas
, which holds 25 percent of GSP with Peruvian
associates and is also interested in acquiring a further 6
percent, El Confidencial said.
Enagas also declined to comment.
Excluding debt, the project should require equity of
around$700 million, brokerage Haitong said in a investor note.
"For Ferrovial, this would be an unconventional investment,
so this highlights Ferrovial's difficulties in finding good
investment opportunities in its traditional segments of
motorways and airport infrastructure, in our view," Haitong
said.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
