Spain halts EU-backed Castor gas storage project

* Asks for detailed report on seismic activity
* Geographic institute has detected 220 mini earthquakes
MADRID, Sept 27 The Spanish government has
halted activity at the European Union-backed Castor gas storage
plant after more than 200 minor earthquakes were detected near
the area off the eastern coast of Valencia.
The Castor offshore submarine gas storage facility, meant to
cover 30 percent of Spain's daily gas consumption, was the first
in Europe to issue so-called "project bonds" and is one of the
country's biggest investments in its gas system.
The plant, developed by Spain's ACS and Dundee
Energy of Canada, was at the phase of injecting the
"cushion gas" necessary to provide the pressurization to extract
remaining gas from a storage facility.
In a statement late on Thursday, Spain's industry ministry
ordered that the injections be stopped and requested a detailed
report from the country's National Geographic Institute on the
seismic activity detected in the area.
"What is puzzling to us is that the mini earthquakes are
taking place so long after gas injections have stopped," Emilio
Carreno, director of the national geographic institute (IGN),
told Reuters.
Carreno said IGN had detected 220 mini earthquakes in less
than a month, the strongest registering 3.6 on the Richter scale
on Sept. 24, more than a week after gas injections had stopped.
The plant stopped injecting gas on Sept. 16.
Carreno said the seismic activity was taking place in an
area that was normally calm.
The facility, which takes gas from the national grid for
storage and pumps it back into the grid when it is needed, is
meant to store 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas.