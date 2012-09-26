Spain's GDP kept falling at "significant rate" in Q3 -CenBank

MADRID, Sept 26 Spain's gross domestic product
prolonged its sharp fall in the third quarter of 2012, the Bank
of Spain said on Wednesday.
"Available data for the third quarter of the year suggests
that GDP kept falling at a significant rate, in a context of
high financial tensions," the Spanish central bank said in a
monthly report on the state of the economy.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday he
expected the economy to contract by around 0.4 percent in the
third quarter, in line with the contraction in the Period from
April to June.