Two Spanish shareholders in France's Gecina confirm bankruptcy

MADRID Oct 3 Two Spanish shareholders in French property company Gecina confirmed filing for bankruptcy on 1.6 billion euros ($2.07 billion) of debt on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Alteco and MAG Import said the filing follows disagreements with a banking syndicate, of which one bank refused to refinance the loan.

The two firms own a combined 31 percent of Gecina.

