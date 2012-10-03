Two Spanish shareholders in France's Gecina confirm bankruptcy

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
MADRID Oct 3 Two Spanish shareholders in French property company Gecina confirmed filing for bankruptcy on 1.6 billion euros ($2.07 billion) of debt on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Alteco and MAG Import said the filing follows disagreements with a banking syndicate, of which one bank refused to refinance the loan.
The two firms own a combined 31 percent of Gecina.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: