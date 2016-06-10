Spanish prosecutors detail money laundering accusations against Chinese bank

* Police raided ICBC's Madrid branch in February
* Prosecution accuses bank of money laundering
* ICBC Europe chairman says bank acts in accordance with law
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, June 10 The Madrid branch of Chinese
bank ICBC received cash in rucksacks and boxes from Chinese
criminal groups in Spain and wired the money to accounts in
China under a $100-million money-laundering scheme, Spanish
prosecutors say.
Details of the allegations against ICBC are made public for
the first time in a court document summarising an investigation
into the alleged scam, nearly four months after police raided
the state-owned bank's Madrid office and arrested six directors.
In the document, which was drawn up by the prosecution but
has attracted little attention since it was published this week,
prosecutors describe ICBC, the world's biggest bank by assets,
as a "money laundering channel" between two criminal groups.
They do not name the groups but say they operated both in
Spain and China and were involved in smuggling and tax fraud.
Their illegal transfers were limited to 50,000 euros at a time
to reduce the risk of detection and involved a web of shell
companies to mask the trail, the prosecution says.
In the court document, the bank is also accused by the
prosecution of trying to mislead investigators by providing
receipts unrelated to the case and by inadequately identifying
clients.
According to the document, the bank transferred at least 90
million euros ($102 million) between 2011 and 2014, more than
twice the amount announced by European police force Europol at
the time of the raid in February.
Though this is a small portion of the $3.6 trillion assets
managed by ICBC, people familiar with the bank's thinking said
ICBC was worried the case could threaten its growth in Europe by
damaging its reputation and drawing more attention from
regulators.
In response to the charges, the chairman of the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China's European
division, which is based in Luxembourg, said it operated in
accordance with the law and would continue to improve its
capacity to tackle money laundering.
"The investigation is still going on, a trial has not been
opened, and no verdict has been issued, therefore there should
not be references to the bank's guilt," ICBC Europe Chairman
Chen Fei said in a statement issued by the Madrid office of
public relations firm Kreab.
A lawyer representing ICBC's Spanish branch declined to
comment when asked about the accusations.
POSSIBLE FINE
If found guilty of failing to comply with international
regulations on money laundering, ICBC could face an unspecified
fine. The case could also lead to a review of its Spanish
banking licence.
Three of the ICBC directors arrested in February, including
Madrid branch chief Wei Liu and European head Liu Gang, were
provisionally released from custody in April after a court
decided there was no flight risk and dismissed concerns that
they might destroy evidence.
Three others paid bail of 100,000 euros at the time of
arrest.
None of the executives has made any comment on the case
since it started. Reuters could not reach them for comment.
The investigation was assigned to Spain's High Court last
month. Once completed, the court will decide whether to close
the case or hold a trial.
China's foreign ministry has asked Spain to protect the
rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens there and
handle the case in accordance with the law.
ICBC opened its Madrid office in 2011 as part of a push into
Europe. Its Spanish unit managed 813 million euros of assets at
the end of 2015 with around 50 employees, according to Spain's
banking association.
The prosecution's accusations are based heavily on
documents seized from the bank by police and from witness
testimony provided by employees, said a source involved in the
judicial investigation into ICBC's Madrid branch.
Reuters did not review those documents.
