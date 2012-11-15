版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 19:06 BJT

Spain not studying help from IMF - Economy Secretary

MADRID Nov 15 Spain is not studying the prospect of asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial help, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.

"We are not studying it," he said, when asked about the possibility at a news conference in Madrid, refuting earlier media reports.

