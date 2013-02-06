Spain's Liberbank sells 574 mln euros of distressed assets

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
MADRID Feb 6 Spanish lender Liberbank said on Wednesday it had sold a package of distressed assets belonging to individuals and small companies worth 574 million euros ($777 million) to U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management .
Liberbank, a small lender badly hit by the bursting of Spain's property bubble, is due to receive some of the European cash transferred to Spain's bank restructuring when the government will decide what stake to take in it.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing