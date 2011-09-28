版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四 03:27 BJT

Spain delays lottery sale until markets improve

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's economy ministry said on Wednesday it had decided to delay the planned stock market launch of the state lottery, at which it had hoped to raise up to 9 billion euros ($12.2 billion) and help convince investors its public finances are in order.

"The operation may be resumed when market conditions warrant," a ministry statement said. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐