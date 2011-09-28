UPDATE 1-Spain delays lottery sale until markets improve

* Would have been Spain's biggest-ever IPO

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's economy ministry said on Wednesday it had decided to delay the planned stock market launch of the state lottery, at which it had hoped to raise up to 9 billion euros ($12.2 billion) and help convince investors its public finances are in order.

What would have been Spain's biggest-ever initial public offering had also met with fierce resistance from the People's Party, which opinion polls give a commanding lead ahead of parliamentary elections to be held on Nov. 20.

Spain set up a company called SEVALAE in December 2010 with a view to privatising a 30 percent stake in the lottery operator, Loterias y Apuestas del Estado.

"At this time, the situation in the capital markets is different to what it was then, and SEVALAE, with due assessment, considers conditions do not exist to guarantee proceeds reflecting the value of Loterias," a ministry statement said.

"The operation may be resumed when market conditions warrant."

The Madrid bourse's blue chip Ibex .IBEX index has lost 13.5 percent in the year to date, according to Reuters data.

Spain's securities regulator had been expected to publish a prospectus for the IPO this week after the Spanish Cabinet approved the sale on Friday and kicked off the sale on Sept. 19. [ID:nL5E7KN2F9] [ID:nL5E7KJ0UN]

A source familiar with the deal last week said the sale could have raised 6 billion to 9 billion euros for state coffers.

The government also hopes to raise money by selling off concessions to run Spain's two biggest airports.

While revenue from privatisation sales cannot be used to reduce a European country's annual public deficit under European Union rules, the proceeds will mean Spain has to issue less debt.

Spain's borrowing costs have soared since its deficit far exceeded EU limits in 2009 and the euro zone debt crisis stoked fears the government may not be able to trim its budget shortfall back to sustainable levels. ($1 = 0.735 euro) (Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Matthew Lewis)