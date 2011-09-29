UPDATE 3-Spain pulls lottery IPO on political, bank pressure

(Refreshes lead, adds fund manager)
MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's ruling Socialists
abruptly cancelled plans to boost public coffers by selling part
of the state lottery for up to 9 billion euros (US$12 billion),
under pressure from the centre-right opposition party and
banks fearing they would be choked of funds, market
sources said.
Bookbuilding was supposed to begin on Friday on
the public offering of 30 percent of Loterias, but the deal was
fiercely opposed by the centre-right People's Party, which
opinion polls show winning November elections.
Added to that, Spanish banks involved in the sale, Santander
(SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC), saw Loterias as a direct rival to
their need to bolster capital, by attracting would-be investors
away from their deposits.
"I know for a fact that pressure from the banks involved is
the reason behind this decision. The banks need capital to shore
up their balance sheets and Loterias was direct competition. It
would have attracted investors who would otherwise have opened
deposits which the banks badly need," said a fund manager at one
of Spain's largest institutions.
Loterias, or LAE, known for the Christmas "El Gordo" draw,
is seen as the jewel in the crown of Spain's remaining
state-owned assets. It has the largest prize fund of any lottery
in the world, last year paying a total of 2.3 billion euros.
The sale was going to be Spain's biggest IPO ever, and one
of the largest in Europe. It is one of many reforms Spain has
adopted as it fights to keep from being sucked into the euro
zone debt crisis.
Up to now, Madrid has consistently met or even exceeded
expectations with austerity measures to drag it out of its debt
mire. Any signs of weakening political resolve, could be seized
upon by the markets.
"SHAMBLES"
The economy ministry said the sale had been cancelled
because it was not going to get the price the government wanted
due to declines in global equities markets. [ID:nL5E7KD0XT]
"If the price the placement agents had recommended us this
afternoon for including in the prospectus had been suitable, we
would have gone ahead," Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on
SER radio late on Wednesday.
But sources close to the deal said the pressure from the
opposition PP, which accused the Socialists of selling off
Loterias for too low a price, was key to the decision.
"This is totally bowing to opposition pressure. But it is a
shambles for Spain. There is now less money to reduce the
borrowing requirements and more risk premium because the country
has not been able to sell its prize asset," said one source
close to the deal.
The PP's economy secretary, Cristobal Montoro, said earlier
this week the sale must be stopped.
"It is not to do with interest per se. This seems very
political," said another source, who said bankers had been keen
to push ahead.
While revenue from privatisation sales cannot be used to
reduce annual public deficits under European Union rules, the
proceeds from the Loterias share sale would have allowed Spain
to trim its plans for some 190 billion euros of debt issuance
this year.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared since its deficit far
exceeded European Union limits in 2009 and the euro zone debt
crisis stoked fears the government may not be able to bring its
budget back to sustainable levels.
Premarketing for the initial public offering had kicked off
on Sept. 19. [ID:nL5E7KN2F9] [ID:nL5E7KJ0UN]
"The attractiveness of LAE as an investment has not been in
doubt I would say. It's a cash cow, debt free and was going to
pay out 95 percent of earnings as dividend," said a leading U.S.
fund manager based in London.
"But the uncertainty of a new government, which has been
against the deal coming into power, may have spooked some
foreign investors," he said.
Sources close to LAE have said that initial meetings between
management and 22 investors in London and Zurich earlier this
month had gone well and the only concern expressed had been
about the outcome of Greek debt renegotiations.
Demand from retail investors was expected to be particularly
robust given Spaniards' enthusiasm for the national lottery.
LAE, whose small branded stores on street corners are as
much a part of Spanish town life as the newspaper kiosk or
neighbourhood cafe, has sales currently running up over 3
percent year-on-year.
There had been speculation for about two weeks that the sale
could be cancelled. But Salgado and banking sources had insisted
it was moving ahead, saying poor market conditions would not
affect the sale of such a unique asset with such a steady
revenue stream. [ID:nLDE78D07V]
The economy ministry said in a statement that the sale could
be resumed when market conditions improved.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gleave, editing by Mike Peacock)