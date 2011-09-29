UPDATE 4-Spain pulls lottery IPO on political, market factors

* Would have been Spain's biggest-ever IPO
* Revenues earmarked to cut Spain's borrowing needs
* Faced fierce political opposition, weak markets
* Banks were also opposed to selling now
By Elizabeth O'leary and Judy MacInnes
MADRID, Sept. 29 Spain's ruling Socialists
abruptly shelved plans to boost public coffers by selling part
of the lucrative state lottery, in the face of tough market
conditions, political opposition and banks' funding concerns.
Bookbuilding was supposed to begin on Friday on the public
offering of 30 percent of Loterias, which could have raised up
to 9 billion euros (US$12 billion), but the deal was fiercely
opposed by the centre-right People's Party (PP), which opinion
polls show winning a November general election.
Loterias, or LAE, known for the Christmas "El
Gordo" draw, is the jewel in the crown of Spain's remaining
state-owned assets. It has the largest prize fund of any lottery
in the world, last year paying a total of 2.3 billion euros.
The sale was going to be Spain's biggest IPO ever, and one
of the largest in Europe, as the nation fights its corner of the
euro zone debt crisis.
"The decision to pull the IPO was due to a combination of
factors, although the background was political," David Bach,
Professor of Strategy and Economic Environment, IE Business
School said.
Sources said Spanish banks involved in the sale saw Loterias
as a direct rival in their need to bolster capital, by enticing
Spaniards to withdraw bank deposits to invest in lottery share.
"I know for a fact that pressure from the banks involved is
the reason behind this decision. The banks need capital to shore
up their balance sheets and Loterias was direct competition. It
would have attracted investors who would otherwise have opened
deposits which the banks badly need," said a fund manager at one
of Spain's largest institutions.
Up to now, Madrid has consistently met or even exceeded
expectations with austerity measures to drag it out of its debt
mire. Investors have seized on signs of political weakness in
the past but the dropped IPO did not upset Spain's debt markets,
which were more concerned with broader euro zone events.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt stood at 307 basis points on Thursday afternoon, narrowing
slightly from a day earlier.
"I don´t think it´s a disaster for Spain and it was probably
the right decision for the government to postpone it. If it had
sold off Loterias at a much lower price than expected, then this
would have added grist to the mill of the PP's election
campaign," Bach said.
DOUBTS MOUNT
The Economy Ministry said it cancelled the sale because
price expectations would not be met due to declines in global
equities markets. Previously the government had said it would
forge ahead with the sale because the lottery was a unique asset
with a high value even in turbulent times.
"The lead managers said they were not sure that we could get
the price that they and the government believe it is worth,"
Economy Minister Elena Salgado told state radio.
But one banking source said the indicative price range being
discussed up until late Wednesday was not at the bottom end of
expectations. The company has been valued at 21-25 billion
euros.
The PP, which is widely expected to intensify austerity
measures and economic reforms if it comes into power as
expected, has long been opposed to the sale.
"Selling this valuable asset is ridiculous, short-term
thinking. It's like selling the family's luxury Aston Martin car
for 2,000 euros to pay off a tiny amount of the mortgage," said
Jaime Garcia Legaz, PP Deputy and general secretary of
conservative thinktank Faes in a recent interview with Reuters.
In recent days, PP leaders ramped up threats to block the
sale, accusing the Socialists of selling off Loterias for too
low a price.
The government's 2011 budget had included income of up to 7
billion from the sale. A source close to Loterias earlier said
the range expected for the sale was 6-9 billion euros.
David Schnautz, analyst at Commerzbank, said a recent
official presentation explicitly stated the IPO would not affect
Spain's funding requirements.
"We expect Spain to sell 20 billion to 25 billion euros of
bonds in the fourth quarter. Obviously we would have lowered
that figure had the IPO gone ahead, but it means the Treasury
can keep up their planned issuance for the year. They won't need
to beef it up or change maturities, just stick to the original
plan," he said.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared since its deficit far
exceeded European Union limits in 2009 and the euro zone debt
crisis stoked fears the government may not be able to bring its
budget back to sustainable levels.
"The attractiveness of LAE as an investment has not been in
doubt I would say. It's a cash cow, debt free and was going to
pay out 95 percent of earnings as dividend," said a leading U.S.
fund manager based in London.
Alvaro Martinez, manager at Cartesio investment fund in
Madrid, noted that the sale had been controversial given the
battle to balance public accounts; regular and stable lottery
revenue is a prized asset in cash-strapped times.
The Treasury last year netted 2.9 billion euros from the
lottery, a treasured Spanish institution.
"Loterias is the best business the Spanish state has. We buy
it every week and will continue to do so, especially at
Christmas," said 80-year-old Juan Caballero, as he and his
74-year-old brother Julian had their shoes shined in Madrid on
Thursday.
