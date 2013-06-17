REFILE-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, June 17 The following Spanish stocks may
TELEFONICA
Spain's government blocked a tender offer from U.S. telecoms
company AT&T for Telefonica last week, El Mundo reports,
citing sources with knowledge of the deal. AT&T would have paid
70 billion euros ($93.4 billion) for the company and taken on
its more than 52 billion euros of debt, El Mundo says.
Telefonica says it has not received any approach from the U.S.
company.
BBVA
The chief executive of Spain's second-biggest bank says in a
interview with newspaper Expansion that the United States will
be the lender's largest market in five or six years. Francisco
Gonzalez also tells the paper that the bank's market share will
reach 20 percent in Spain.
CIE Automotive
Spain's CIE Automotive said on Saturday it would buy a
majority stake in the combined auto component unit of India's
diversified Mahindra Group for about $116 million to get access
to new markets and supply networks.