REFILE-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, June 17

TELEFONICA

Spain's government blocked a tender offer from U.S. telecoms company AT&T for Telefonica last week, El Mundo reports, citing sources with knowledge of the deal. AT&T would have paid 70 billion euros ($93.4 billion) for the company and taken on its more than 52 billion euros of debt, El Mundo says. Telefonica says it has not received any approach from the U.S. company.

BBVA

The chief executive of Spain's second-biggest bank says in a interview with newspaper Expansion that the United States will be the lender's largest market in five or six years. Francisco Gonzalez also tells the paper that the bank's market share will reach 20 percent in Spain.

CIE Automotive

Spain's CIE Automotive said on Saturday it would buy a majority stake in the combined auto component unit of India's diversified Mahindra Group for about $116 million to get access to new markets and supply networks.