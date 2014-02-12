Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID Feb 12 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, APOLLO
The Spanish bank is to team up with US fund Apollo to buy a
loan portfolio worth 5 billion euros from Eurohypo, some of
which corresponds to failed credit, website El Confidencial
reported.
BANKIA
Spain plans to sell several 3 percent tranches of Bankia to
institutional investors this year, Cinco Dias reported.
ONO
Directors of Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, on Tuesday
agreed to push ahead with their plan to list the company on the
stock market and deferred a takeover approach from Britain's
Vodafone, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola said on Tuesday it was selling a 1.979
percent stake in Portuguese utility EDP in the market through an
accelerated bookbuilding process.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Spanish engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas said late on
Tuesday it had won a contract worth 580 million Canadian dollars
($525.20 million) to build a sulphur recovery unit at bitumen
refinery in Alberta, Canada.