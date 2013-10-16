Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID Oct 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MADRID AIRPORT PLANS

Spanish airport authority AENA urges airlines operating out of Madrid's Barajas airport to open up 67 new routes to 44 countries to link the Spanish capital directly to big tourist markets, mainly in Asia, El Pais reports citing an internal AENA document. The airport regulator also said Barajas could look for alternative low-cost operators to replace routes cancelled by EasyJet and Ryanair following hikes in airport tariffs, which Spain now plans to reduce.

INDAS

Portobello and Vista Capital, a joint venture between Santander and the Royal Bank of Scotland, have mandated Morgan Stanley to sell Spanish hygiene product company Indas for 400 million euros ($540 million), online newspaper El Confidencial reports, citing official sources. The newspaper says several parties are interested in acquiring the company, including Blackstone, which has already presented an offer.