Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

BANKIA
In the last few days the bailed-out lender began trying to
sell property assets that it did not hand into Spain's bad bank
Sareb, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
PwC and N+1 are advising it on the sale of 430 million euros of
property loans and assets and 20 stakes in developers building
social housing.
FCC
The Spanish construction and services group has presented a
non-binding offer for the state waste management company in
Portugal Empresa Geral do Fomento (EGF), valued at 250 million
euros, reported financial daily Expansion on Tuesday, citing
sources close to the company.
BANCO POPULAR
The Spanish bank could team up with shareholder Credit
Mutuel to help it make offers to buy the Spanish business of
Citibank and CatalunyaCaixa, financial daily El Economista
reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the
processes.
