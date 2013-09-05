版本:
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Sept 5 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPANISH DEBT Spain is set to issue between 3 and 4 billion euros in bonds due 2018 and 2023 on Thursday. CARMAKERS Antitrust regulator CNC investigates possible price fixing by car makers in Spain.

