Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
MADRID, Sept 5 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SPANISH DEBT Spain is set to issue between 3 and 4 billion euros in bonds due 2018 and 2023 on Thursday. CARMAKERS Antitrust regulator CNC investigates possible price fixing by car makers in Spain.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook