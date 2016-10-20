Spanish court reopens case over Grupo Mexico mine tender

MADRID Oct 20 A Spanish court said on Thursday
it has reopened a case examining alleged irregularities in the
tender process for a mine contract won by Grupo Mexico
in the Andalusia region.
A lesser regional court cleared the Mexican company last
November of any wrongdoing over its winning bid to reopen the
Aznalcollar copper, zinc and lead mine in southern Spain, but an
appeal by a rival bidder has now been accepted.
"There are indications at this stage that there might have
been not only irregularities in the administrative process, but
ones that are sufficiently serious that it is necessary to keep
this case going," the Seville regional court said in a written
ruling.
Andalusia's regional government was responsible for awarding
the 30-year concession to a Grupo Mexico-Minorbis consortium in
February 2015.
A competing bidder in the process, Canada's Emerita
Resources, raised allegations of corruption when it lost
out to the Mexican firm.
Grupo Mexico was not immediately available for comment.
Spain is hoping to re-open the mine after it was shut down
following a toxic waste spill in 1998 that caused widespread
damage to the neighbouring Donana National Park, one of Europe's
largest nature reserves.
UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural agency, has raised concerns over
whether the mine's reopening will further endanger Donana's
protected wetlands, which are used by millions of migratory
birds and rare species, and has asked Spain to do a risk
assessment by December.
