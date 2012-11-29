Spanish eviction moratorium weakens banks' financial position-Moody's

MADRID Nov 29 Spain's eviction moratorium weakens Spanish banks' financial position, although it will have little impact on the residential mortgage-backed securities market, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

The law, passed this month by the Spanish government allows a two-year moratorium on evictions in specific cases.

"The Decree slightly weakens the creditor's financial position in the Spanish mortgage market and is an initial sign of the potential modification of the full recourse nature of Spanish mortgages," Moody's said in a statement.

"The Decree will reduce the level of recoveries expected through November 2014 and increase the time delay before the creditor can materialise recoveries following the sale of the repossessed property," it also said.

"The overall credit implications for Spanish RMBS deals will be marginally negative given that current recovery levels observed in Spanish securitisation deals are already very low," it added.