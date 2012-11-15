版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 22:04 BJT

Spain eviction measures to have little impact on mortgage market - Econ Min

MADRID Nov 15 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that measures to help people in extreme need avoid eviction from their house would have little impact on the country's mortgage market.

"The problem in Spain is not with mortgages but with the credit of real estate promoters," he said after announcing the measures.

He added that mortgage debt was low in Spain and would continue at low levels.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐