Foreign banks resist losses on Spanish motorway rescue

* Foreign banks don't like proposed 50 pct forced loss
* Talks with government drag out any bail-out
* Cash-strapped Spain reluctant to take on bulk of loans
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 1 Foreign banks are dragging out a
2.3 billion euro ($3 billion) rescue plan for bankrupt Spanish
motorways, seeking better terms to recoup more of the money they
lent the nine toll road companies, three sources said.
Under the plan, the motorways would be nationalised but the
government is desperate to avoid taking on the bulk of debt
linked to the road projects which amounts to more than 4 billion
euros.
Instead, the banks would be forced to take losses on the
loans, known as a "haircut", meaning the government would assume
responsibility for a smaller debt at a time when it is under
pressure to bring its budget deficit within strict European
Union targets.
Spain is barely out of a national debt crisis but, with an
eye on parliamentary elections due next year, the government
plans to cut taxes, further straining its finances.
Domestic banks have largely accepted the terms of the
bail-out, banking sources said. But a sticking point for the
foreign creditors is the government's proposed 50 percent
haircut on their loans to the road operators which went bust
after failing to attract enough traffic during the recession.
"The talks are still going on. The foreign banks are pushing
for better conditions. It's like they're putting the screws on
at the last minute to see if they can get more," said another
source with knowledge of the talks.
Traffic has fallen by more than a quarter on Spain's toll
roads in six years of economic downturn, official figures show.
Flow on the bankrupt highways which mostly radiate from Madrid
has dropped further still as many have toll-free roads running
in parallel.
Most banks and companies have already made provisions for
the losses, sources said. Some of the foreign investment banks
have approached law firm Linklaters for legal advice, two
sources said without naming the banks that had taken this step.
Linklaters declined to comment.
The government held meetings with all the international
banks, which together account for around 40 percent of the
roads' debt, at the beginning of September to try to reach
consensus, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said.
International banks seeking better terms include RBS
, ING, Commerzbank, Lloyds
and HSBC, the source said. BNP Paribas also
had investments in the roads, another source said.
These banks declined to comment publicly. HSBC did not
respond to requests for comment.
"We have not accepted the terms offered by the Spanish
government, in line with many other foreign banks that have
unified on this," said a source at one of the banks, who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
The government would not name the banks that had invested in
the roads. It has grouped the liquidation proceedings of the
nine roads in one Madrid court action, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Spanish media reported earlier this month that Banco
Espirito Santo, Societe Generale, Dexia
, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole
were also among the international creditors.
Deutsche Bank and Dexia declined to comment. The others did
not respond to requests for comment.
SQUEEZED
Under a Spanish law drawn up over 40 years ago, the state is
liable for the cost of the land and construction of private
motorways if they go bust. The government declined to comment on
the talks, beyond saying it was still working on a solution.
Builders including Ferrovial, Abertis, OHL
, ACS, FCC and Acciona
created joint ventures to win concessions from the government to
build the toll roads during Spain's boom years.
The domestic creditors include Santander, BBVA
, Bankia, Caixabank, Sabadell
and Popular, banking sources said.
Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankia and Sabadell declined to
comment. Popular was not immediately available to comment.
Barclays has also lent to the highways, but will
transfer the debt to Caixabank by the end of the year as part of
an August deal to sell its retail and corporate banking
operations, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Barclays and Caixabank declined to comment.
Banks hold debt linked to the failed motorway companies of
around 3.9 billion euros, with a further 470 million of debt
with builders. The maximum hit for the deficit would 3 billion
euros, the government has said.
Spain has said it will reduce its deficit to about 3 percent
of GDP by 2016, implying around 35 billion euros will have to be
found from end-2013 to end-2016 to meet the target.
The government is in parallel talks with Brussels to ensure
any solution does not entail state aid.
Spain wants to create a state company to house the failed
toll roads, forcing a 50 percent loss on the banks and paying
the rest via a 30-year bond with a coupon of 1 percent plus a
variable factor linked to the traffic flow on the roads.
"The government is squeezed between honouring its
obligations with investors and explaining to citizens why it's
cutting back on spending for health yet bailing out
privately-owned motorways," said Mikel Echavarren, head of
Madrid-based real estate consultant Irea.
