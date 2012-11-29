Sale of Spain's CatalunyaCaixa seen in early 2013-econ min

MADRID Nov 29 Spain's Economy Minister said on Thursday that the sale of one of its nationalised lenders, CatalunyaCaixa, is expected to be completed in the first months of 2013.

Luis de Guindos told a news conference that the sale would get done once the bank received a capital injection. The lender is among several Spanish banks set to get European aid.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria told the same news conference in Madrid that it was important that activating the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme remained an option.

He said it was the certainty of that support which was key for Spain, while the actual timing of any potential aid was secondary.