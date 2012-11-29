Spain's EU partners should declare aid available- OECD's Gurria

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
MADRID Nov 29 The secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria said Spain's European partners should now state clearly that financial aid would be granted if the country requested it.
Gurria told a press conference that in that way, the aid "bazooka" would not only be ready but also loaded, helping to generate confidence.
The OECD on Thursday earlier said in a report that the prospect of a quick recovery in Spain remained remote.
Regarding a potential rescue of Spain, the country's economy minister Luis de Guindos also told reporters that the key factor for the Spanish government was not so much "concrete and specific actions" but more the mere existence of backstops, such as the European Central Bank's bond-buying mechanism.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental