UPDATE 1-OECD: Spain's EU partners should declare aid available

By Julien Toyer

MADRID Nov 29 Spain's European partners should state clearly that financial aid would be granted if the country requested it, to further reassure investors, OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, he said it was the certainty of that support that was key for Spain, while the actual timing of any potential aid was secondary.

"What we should ask for is that Spain's EU partners make a clear statement that in case Spain makes an aid request, this aid will be granted," said Gurria, who is secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Why? To get the bazooka ready and load the bazooka and put the finger on the trigger, without even a single euro being spent," he added.

Regarding such a potential rescue of Spain, de Guindos also told reporters that the key factor was not so much "concrete and specific actions" but more the mere existence of backstops, such as the European Central Bank's bond-buying mechanism.

The Paris-based OECD had previously said in a report on Spain that a quick recovery remained remote and that decisive policy action was needed if the economic and financial situation is to be turned around.

The think-tank said the government should aim to meet its 2012 headline deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product unless economic growth is far lower than expected.

"The prospect of an immediate recovery remains remote as deleveraging of the private sector still has a long way to go while the feedback loop between government finances and the banking sector remains strong," the group said in the report.

It added that spending cuts and tax measures to reach the 2014 deficit targets and permanent budgetary steps should be spelled out.

Unemployment benefits should also be cut, higher tax rates on consumer goods should be extended to a wider range of products and further pension reform would improve the long-term sustainability of the system, it also said.