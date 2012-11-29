UPDATE 1-OECD: Spain's EU partners should declare aid available

By Julien Toyer
MADRID Nov 29 Spain's European partners should
state clearly that financial aid would be granted if the country
requested it, to further reassure investors, OECD chief Angel
Gurria said on Thursday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Spain's Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos, he said it was the certainty of that
support that was key for Spain, while the actual timing of any
potential aid was secondary.
"What we should ask for is that Spain's EU partners make a
clear statement that in case Spain makes an aid request, this
aid will be granted," said Gurria, who is secretary-general of
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
"Why? To get the bazooka ready and load the bazooka and put
the finger on the trigger, without even a single euro being
spent," he added.
Regarding such a potential rescue of Spain, de Guindos also
told reporters that the key factor was not so much "concrete and
specific actions" but more the mere existence of backstops, such
as the European Central Bank's bond-buying mechanism.
The Paris-based OECD had previously said in a report on
Spain that a quick recovery remained remote and that decisive
policy action was needed if the economic and financial situation
is to be turned around.
The think-tank said the government should aim to meet its
2012 headline deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic
product unless economic growth is far lower than expected.
"The prospect of an immediate recovery remains remote as
deleveraging of the private sector still has a long way to go
while the feedback loop between government finances and the
banking sector remains strong," the group said in the report.
It added that spending cuts and tax measures to reach the
2014 deficit targets and permanent budgetary steps should be
spelled out.
Unemployment benefits should also be cut, higher tax rates
on consumer goods should be extended to a wider range of
products and further pension reform would improve the long-term
sustainability of the system, it also said.