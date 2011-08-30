CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Pemex, Sacyr pledge to keep Repsol Spanish

(Corrects ranking of shareholders in paragraph 10)
* Pemex, Sacyr to create a 30 pct voting block in Repsol
* Promise to keep Repsol Spanish
* Govt backs Repsol management, Pemex, Sacyr want change
MADRID, Aug 30 Mexico's state-owned oil company
Pemex has promised Spain's government that its pact with Sacyr
SVO.MC to boost control over oil firm Repsol (REP.MC), will
not endanger its "Spanishness," an Industry Ministry source
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Spanish Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian called in
representatives of both companies and the Mexican ambassador to
explain the voting block of nearly 30 percent they plan to
create in Repsol, which would dwarf the stakes of other
shareholders.
Sebastian told Reuters earlier in parliament that the
government did not plan to intervene in their plans but wanted
certain assurances about the management of the group.
"The only thing which worries us is to guarantee the
Spanishness of Repsol. Repsol is an important company which is
strategic for Spain and has been very well managed up to now,"
Miguel Sebastian said in the corridors of Spain's parliament.
Pemex and Sacyr, have said they want to take powers away
from executive chairman Antonio Brufau by creating the post of
chief executive officer, as well as changing Repsol's strategy
to increase its stockmarket valuation. [ID:nN1E77S1C0].
Repsol shares were up 3.94 percent at 1450 GMT. Markets
focused on the potential benefits to Sacyr, which surged 10.5
percent.
Sacyr, which borrowed heavily to build its 20 percent stake
in Repsol, has clashed with Brufau before, when its chairman
Luis de Rivero confronted Repsol's decision to cut dividends in
2009.
Brufau is a popular chairman credited with turning Repsol
from a localised mostly refining-focused group to a strong,
more globalised integrated oil group with attractive upstream
interests.
Spanish builder Sacyr is Repsol's largest shareholder with
about 20 percent of the oil company, while Pemex controls 4.8
percent but Pemex plans to raise this to just under 10 percent
before the shareholders pact comes into effect.
A pact between two of Repsol's key shareholders could
isolate its other major shareholder, Savings bank La Caixa,
which holds about 12 percent, as well as Repsol's fragmented
remaining shareholders.
"I don't see an attempt to change the ownership of the
company with a takeover bid, I see an attempt to control the
management of the company more to the benefit of Pemex and
Sacyr," a Madrid-based analyst said.
