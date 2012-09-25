版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 15:34 BJT

Spain's deputy PM says does not rule out pension adjustments

MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria reiterated on Tuesday in an interview that the government did not rule out making adjustments to the pension system as a last resort to help meet its public deficit cutting objectives.

Speaking on Cadena Ser radio station she also said the 18 billion euro ($23.25 billion) liquidity fund set up to help give the country's 17 autonomous region access to credit would be operating this week.

