RPT-First task for Spain's new government: clear the inbox from hell

* Spain on course to get minority government by next weekend
* Incoming PM faces daunting task after 10 month gridlock
* International treaties, adoption rules on to-do list
* Budget, Catalonia among toughest challenges to resolve
By Sarah White and Angus Berwick
MADRID, Oct 24 Spain is days away from forming
its first real government in 10 months, but it can't come soon
enough for Susana Morales whose charity needs approval to expand
an adoption service -- part of a mountainous backlog of work
awaiting the new administration.
"Nothing is being processed. It's causing a lot of damage,"
a frustrated Morales said, referring to the lack of a fully
functioning government since last December when Spain went to
the polls for the first of two inconclusive elections.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stayed in office as a caretaker
without full powers, and is now finally set to form a
full-fledged minority conservative government by next weekend
after his socialist opponents agreed on Sunday not to block it.
Morales's outstanding business is one of countless tasks
piled up in the new government's inbox.
Others include the appointment of 44 new envoys, the
ratification of 64 international treaties and a renewed pursuit
of business interests abroad, neglected during the political
paralysis at home.
Without Spanish state visits to help open doors in Iran, for
example, the country's business community has been a virtual
spectator to the gradual opening up of that country this year.
"Spain is not only losing its presence and visibility and is
moving away from centres of power, it is also a brake on growth
and on job creation," said an internal foreign office report
from September seen by Reuters, which described Spain as a "lame
duck."
Even agreements reached by Rajoy before he lost his majority
have yet to be signed off formally, including a 10-year
extension on a deal with NASA to operate a tracking station
outside Madrid which supports interplanetary space missions.
Spain runs the risk of fines for not implementing a raft of
European Union directives, such as one regulating the sale of
explosives, and it has yet to approve its participation in
high-profile projects such as a new China-based development bank
or the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions.
The daunting backlog threatens to swamp Rajoy's incoming
government at the outset, making a difficult situation even
worse for a leader who can do very little without the consent of
a hostile parliament.
TACKLING POLICIES
Even some of the most simple tasks may require months of
work.
Rajoy's People's Party passed a new child protection law in
2015 when it was last in power, but never developed the
regulations around it, which according to several agencies has
hampered foreign adoptions.
"Even when we get a government it won't be automatic," said
Morales. Her "Family in colours" charity lost out on new
licences to operate in Brazil and Haiti in the past year when it
could not get the paperwork rubberstamped in Madrid.
Before Rajoy can even attempt to introduce his own party's
policies - such as potential tax cuts or further labour market
changes to encourage permanent hires - he will also have to
contend with challenges from rivals and a territorial crisis.
Opposition parties have already teamed up to try and
overturn an unpopular renewable energy bill seen as penalising
households which want to use solar panels, as well as the PP's
last education overhaul.
The political stalemate has also made it difficult to
respond to the push for independence by the wealthy northeastern
Catalonia region, which aims to hold a referendum next year on
breaking away.
Foremost in Rajoy's in-tray will be the country's budget
plans for next year - a major test of the minority government's
chances of eking out its four year term in a highly fragmented
parliament.
To avoid European Commission fines, Spain will have to find
at least 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in spending cuts or
revenues to meet its 2017 deficit targets, and fresh austerity
measures are likely to be fiercely opposed by rival parties.
Spain's Socialists, in disarray after their leader quit
earlier this month, have yet to clarify whether they have agreed
to back a budget, without which the country will be plunged back
into political turmoil and potentially have to return to the
ballot box next year.
"It will be a weak government but it will have a strong card
to play - the permanent threat of elections," said Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo, professor of economics at Spain's IESE business
school and an executive board member at BBVA.
