Spain's auto-pilot economy flies high above political turmoil

* Low wages and recovering household spending foster
investment
* Political uncertainty in Spain remote concern for many
investors
* Peugeot and Renault pledge $1.4 billion for Spanish
factories
* Family-owned ham producer ploughs money into new plant
By Blanca Rodríguez
JABUGO, Spain, June 6 In Spain's cured ham
capital, the small southern village of Jabugo, uncertainty over
who will govern next in Madrid is a remote concern for investors
keen to produce more of the Andalusian delicacy.
Drawn by the export potential for premium ham, family-owned
meat producer ElPozo is pouring 70 million euros ($78.38
million) into building a new processing plant in the area even
as Spain enters its sixth month without a new government and
gears up for a repeat election on June 26.
It is far from alone.
In part thanks to Spain taking Germany-inspired austerity
medicine and dealing with its banking crisis earlier than many
European peers, company investments have chugged along since an
inconclusive December ballot.
Even now, with opinion polls projecting a similarly
fragmented result and raising fears of a paralysis that could
jeopardise Spain's recovery from a painful double-dip recession,
local and foreign firms are finding reasons to expand, from the
country's relatively low wages to recovering household spending.
French carmakers Renault and Peugeot
separately confirmed in May they would be ploughing a combined
1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) into their Spanish plants over
the next four years and the two will produce new models there.
The economy grew 0.8 percent between January and March for
the third straight quarter, one of the fastest rates in the euro
zone, as both consumers and businesses shrugged off politicians'
failure to strike a coalition deal.
In ElPozo's case, surging Chinese demand for Spanish pork
and high-quality cured ham is an opportunity it is loathe to
pass on. Spain's meat exports are thriving, having jumped 16
percent last year to nearly 2 million tonnes.
"We want to inundate the world with Iberian ham," said
Rafael Fuertes, one of the senior managers at ElPozo.
The firm already derives about 15 percent of its revenue
from exports and is seeking to make a push in Latin America as
well as Asia.
Its plant in Jabugo, first mooted in 2011, aims to produce
2.5 million sausages, hams and other types of cold cuts a year,
after the firm more than trebled its early production targets
and increased by 50 percent its investment budget last year.
Premium products will include cured legs of Iberico ham,
produced from pigs fed on acorns from oak trees and hung out to
dry in traditional ventilated cellars for months.
LOCAL SAFETY NET
For ElPozo and many other firms, support from local
authorities has provided an extra safety net as parties on the
left and right jostle for power in Madrid.
Spain's 17 highly-devolved regions, whose stretched finances
drew international concern at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis in 2012, argue they are now a source of institutional
stability.
They boast of their own parliaments, budgets and local
subsidy schemes, while even small municipalities can help get
projects moving.
ElPozo's plant in Jabugo is due to start taking shape later
this year and should create about 70 permanent jobs in this
village of some 2,400 people.
"Here nobody is worried about whether there is a national
government or not," said Jabugo Mayor Jose Luis Ramos of the
Socialist party, who has been in the job for the past 15 years.
DEALBREAKERS?
The economy has plenty of momentum, with companies going
through with investment plans hatched before the last election,
but it cannot continue on auto-pilot indefinitely and there are
already signs that the momentum has begun to slow.
If the next election fails to quickly break the political
impasse, and ushers in another round of inconclusive
negotiations, the uncertainty could yet have a more marked
impact on companies' ambitions.
Spain's trade tailwinds could also fade.
"Higher oil prices could now start working in the other
direction," said Gizem Kara, senior euro zone economist at BNP
Paribas. "Exports are also not doing so well, due to a slowdown
in emerging markets, compounded by the impact of the stronger
euro. This is likely to weigh on investment growth."
Industrial spending on equipment and machinery slowed
slightly in the first three months of the year, growing 1.3
percent on a quarterly basis compared to 1.9 percent previously,
while the construction sector registered a contraction as a
result of infrastructure tenders drying up.
Already in May, surveys pointed to waning growth in Spanish
factory orders, while the latest consumer and business sentiment
indicators are mixed, at a time when uncertainty over the
direction of policies still lingers.
Parties such as the left-wing Socialists or anti-austerity
Podemos ("We can") - which placed second and third in the
December vote, behind the centre-right People's Party (PP) -
have for instance called for a rollback of labour laws
introduced in 2012 which lessened firms' firing costs and made
it easier for them to lower salaries.
Yet even changes such as these may not be dealbreakers as
long as domestic demand holds up or firms succeed in finding new
export avenues.
For ElPozo, Jabugo also had its own peculiar allure, even if
it will be joining more than 20 other producers there.
Nestled in the hills of the Huelva province, where extensive
oak woods provide an ideal feeding ground for pigs, the village
is famed for a micro-climate that creates the optimal conditions
for curing meat.
"We have a long term vision, we're not risk capital
investors," ElPozo's Fuertes said.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Sarah White; Editing by
Julien Toyer)