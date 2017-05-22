UPDATE 1-No risk of snap election in Spain after Sanchez's return, says PM

(Adds background, details)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID May 22 There is no risk of a snap
national election in Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on
Monday, playing down any threat to his minority-led government
from a change of leadership in the opposition Socialist party.
The track record of left-winger Pedro Sanchez, ousted as
Socialist leader in October and re-elected to the post on
Sunday, points to less cooperation with the government on major
cross-party issues including labour reform and budget spending.
But Rajoy noted his government had already passed
legislation during its seven-month tenure without the backing of
the second-biggest party in parliament.
"There won't be early elections," he told journalists on
Monday. "The Socialist party changes nothing for me. I'll try
and reach agreement with them on issues, but if we don't reach
an understanding, so be it."
Financial markets - attuned to political tensions in the
euro zone after Austria, the Netherlands and France have this
year fended off populist challenges at elections - reacted
nervously to Sanchez's election on Monday.
By 1240 GMT, Spain's Ibex was down 0.3 percent while
the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat. The
yield on the country's 10-year benchmark bond rose about 5 basis
points, with gains trimmed slightly after Rajoy's comments.
BITTERLY DIVIDED
Spanish analysts and commentators took a more sanguine view.
"I don't think the new PSOE (Socialist) secretary general is
interested in destabilising the government right now," wrote the
editor of El Mundo newspaper, Pedro Guartango, in an editorial.
"He is more likely to play for time and build an alternative to
Rajoy."
The PP holds 134 seats in parliament, compared to 84 for the
Socialists. For a no-confidence vote in Rajoy to pass, the
Socialists would have to join forces with far-left newcomer
Podemos - an alliance they failed to create in the past - and PP
ally Ciudadanos would have to abstain.
Rajoy has been able to pass policies without the support of
the Socialists by counting on the support of market-friendly
Ciudadanos and others.
Spain's long-delayed 2017 budget is due for a parliamentary
vote of approval in coming weeks and the PP says it has the
backing to pass the bill after courting regional governments in
the Basque country and the Canary Islands.
Rajoy had warned that if the 2017 budget was blocked he
would call fresh elections.
Sanchez's re-election despite presiding over a slump in
support carries parallels with the continued party backing for
his counterparts in Britain and France, Jeremy Corbyn and Benoit
Hamon, who have also performed poorly in polls.
Party leader from 2014 to 2016, Sanchez garnered the worst
electoral showing on record for the Socialists when he headed
the 138-year-old party in the last two elections.
The 45-year-old's first task will be to unite a bitterly
divided party, which he promised to do in his victory speech
late on Sunday.
