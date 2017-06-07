European Commission approves resolution scheme of Banco Popular

BRUSSELS, June 7 The European Commission has
approved a resolution scheme of Spain's Banco Popular Espanol
based on a proposal prepared by the Single Resolution
Board, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
The resolution involves the sale of Banco Popular to
Santander. The customers of Banco Popular will continue
to be served with no disruption, the Commission said.
"All depositors continue to have uninterrupted access to the
full amount of their deposits. Following the resolution
decision, the bank can continue its business activities," the
Commission said.
It said the resolution involved no state aid or aid from the
Single Resolution Fund and that the sale to Santander was
subject to normal merger and regulatory review by the EU's
competition authorities.
"The Commission has endorsed the resolution scheme because
...the bank was failing, there were no private sector solutions
outside of resolution and there were no supervisory actions that
would have prevented its failure," it said.
"It was the best course of action to ensure the continuity
of the important functions performed by the bank and to avoid
significant adverse effects on financial stability. In this
specific case, losses were fully absorbed by shares and
subordinated debt," the Commission said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)