ECB says Spain's Popular likely to fail, will be bought by Santander

FRANKFURT, June 7 Spain's Banco Popular
is running out of cash and is likely to fail, the European
Central Bank said on Wednesday, adding the rescue plan for the
bank will involve its acquisition by larger peer Banco Santander
.
"On 6 June, the European Central Bank (ECB) determined that
Banco Popular Español S.A. was failing or likely to fail," the
ECB said in a statement.
"The significant deterioration of the liquidity situation of
the bank in recent days led to a determination that the entity
would have, in the near future, been unable to pay its debts or
other liabilities as they fell due."
"Consequently, the ECB ... informed the Single Resolution
Board (SRB), which adopted a resolution scheme entailing the
sale of Banco Popular Español S.A. to Banco Santander S.A."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)