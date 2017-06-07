版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 14:16 BJT

ECB says Spain's Popular likely to fail, will be bought by Santander

FRANKFURT, June 7 Spain's Banco Popular is running out of cash and is likely to fail, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, adding the rescue plan for the bank will involve its acquisition by larger peer Banco Santander .

"On 6 June, the European Central Bank (ECB) determined that Banco Popular Español S.A. was failing or likely to fail," the ECB said in a statement.

"The significant deterioration of the liquidity situation of the bank in recent days led to a determination that the entity would have, in the near future, been unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fell due."

"Consequently, the ECB ... informed the Single Resolution Board (SRB), which adopted a resolution scheme entailing the sale of Banco Popular Español S.A. to Banco Santander S.A." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐