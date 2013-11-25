REFILE-UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular sells property management arm to U.S. funds

By Sarah White
MADRID Nov 25 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Monday it would sell its property management unit to two
U.S. investment firms in a deal which one source said was likely
to be worth around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).
Weighed down by a collapse in the domestic real estate
market, Spanish banks such as Popular have been making disposals
as they strengthen their capital ahead of a Europe-wide review
of their assets next year.
Many are still reluctant to sell properties they own, even
though housing prices have fallen around 40 percent since a 2007
peak, because buyers such as funds only want them at very steep
discounts.
But selling or contracting out the teams and platforms that
manage the assets has given them a way to raise funds, while
handing investors a business they can use to service other
portfolios of troubled debts they buy.
Popular said it was selling the business to U.S. investment
firms Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners. It said it
would retain a minority stake in the business, which services
soured property loans and repossessed real estate, though the
U.S. firms will take control.
The deal is potentially a bigger transaction than a similar
agreement being negotiated by Santander. Popular
declined to comment on the value of the deal, saying only it had
reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. firms on a deal
that should be completed in coming weeks.
Like Santander, which has agreed to sell its real estate
management unit to Apollo Global Management, Popular is
relinquishing the management of the assets but the deal does not
include the bank's properties, which remain on its books.
The price takes into account the commissions which Popular
would pay the funds for property sales.
Popular's real estate management unit, known as Aliseda, has
around 15.8 billion euros of properties and loans under
management. Santander had 9.9 billion euros of these assets in
Spain at the end of the third quarter.
Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners have already bought a
similar business in Spain from nationalised Catalunya Banc.