UPDATE 3-Spain's Popular resists aid with share issue

By Jesús Aguado and Tomás Cobos
MADRID, Oct 1 Spain's Popular, the
largest non-nationalised bank to fail a stress test, is hoping
to do a 2.5 billion euro($3.22 billion) share issue by
mid-November to bolster its capital and avoid taking
international aid.
Spain's banks are saddled with bad debts and economists say
returning the sector to health is essential for pulling the
economy out of a deep recession. Investors are waiting to see if
Spain will ask for a sovereign bailout in addition to a credit
line already offered to the banking sector.
The government asked consultant Oliver Wyman to audit 14
Spanish banks to see how much they needed to plug holes in their
balance sheet. The results were released on Friday and found the
banks needed an extra 59.3 billion euros.
It said Popular, Spain's sixth largest lender by assets and
one of seven to fail the stress test, needed an extra 3 billion
euros to make sure it could survive a serious economic downturn.
Popular shares fell after it said it would not tap into the
100 billion euro bank rescue package offered by euro zone
countries but would do a share issue, sell assets and scrap its
October dividend to fill the gap.
Other Spanish banking stocks rose on Monday after the
publication of the audit removed uncertainty from the sector but
analysts said there were still risks for the sector.
"The low-ball figure generates downside risks, being
possibly perceived as falling short of market expectations for a
far more complete (though more expensive) balance sheet
clean-up," said Flemming Barton, analyst at CM Capital Markets.
At 1307 GMT, Popular shares were down 9.6 percent compared
with a 1.2 percent gain in Spain's leading index Ibex-35
and with a 1.5 percent rise in the European banking index
Many Spanish banks became saddled with repossessed property
and sour loans to real estate developers after a construction
boom collapsed in 2007. Defaults on mortgages and loans to other
sectors of the economy have also risen as the recession deepens.
FAVOURABLE TERMS
Spain has said it would only need to use 40 billion euros of
the euro zone aid since some banks could meet part of the extra
capital needs themselves.
Popular said it would go the market shortly.
"We expect to launch the share increase in the next five
weeks, probably by mid-November," Popular's Chief Financial
Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto told a conference call with
analysts on Monday.
Gonzalez-Robatto said the terms of the share issue would be
favourable to its existing shareholders and the discount could
be as steep as 50 percent compared to Friday's closing prices of
1.701 euros.
"The exact discount will be known just days before the share
issue takes places and will also depend on the final volume," he
said. The deal would be made easier if Spain's government
requests aid for the sovereign, from Europe, he added.
The 2.5 billion euros rights issue is equivalent to 80
percent of Popular's current market capitalization or 50 percent
taking into account an obligatory convertible bond of 1.5
billion euros.
Banco Popular said it has already lined up more than a dozen
investment banks to underwrite the capital increase, with
commitments of up to 7.5 billion euros.
Popular needs to reduce its capital shortfall to around 2
billion euros by December if it wants to avoid a public capital
injection in the short term.
In addition to selling new shares, Popular plans to raise
more capital through sale of non-core assets.
However, the bank does not rule out receiving state aid by
issuing contingent convertibles, or CoCos, low interest bonds
that the state would subscribe and that would convert into
equity if the bank could not pay them back.
"If the public CoCos are extremely favourable we may have to
take a look at that but frankly our initial reaction is not to
depend on third parties," Gonzalez-Robatto said.
The Wyman report said Popular's estimated capital needs were
based on an adverse scenario in which the economy contracts more
sharply than economists currently forecast.
Popular is not planning to merge or acquire another bank in
the near future, Gonzalez-Robatto said.
Of the seven banks that need capital, four of them have
already been taken over by the state. Bankia, Spain's
biggest failed bank, was seen needing almost 25 billion euros of
capital in a stressed scenario.
Banco Mare Nostrum, which the audit showed needing 2 billion
euros in capital, said on Friday it would sell assets to reduce
needs by 1 billion euros. Banco Mare Nostrum and Popular had
been in talks for a merger, but the government said on Friday it
would not promote tie-ups between weaker banks.
Another bank with capital needs, a three way merger known as
Liberbank-Ibercaja-Caja3, said it would put soured assets into a
"bad bank" the government is setting up as part of the
conditions for receiving European aid for the banks.
Popular said it would form its own asset management company
to handle toxic assets left over from Spain's property market
crash four years ago and announced it would book record
provisions of 9.3 billion euros in 2012.
Government banking reforms and the stress test forced
Popular to accelerate the clean-up of its real estate book and
to restate its forecast for profit this year.
The bank said it expected to book a 2.3 billion euro net
loss in 2012 from a previous outlook for profit of 400 million
euros. But the lender said it maintained its capacity to
generate 7.2 billion euros of revenue during the period
2012-2014.
Popular said it would not pay its October dividend, saving
the bank 82 million euros. However, the bank hoped to maintain
plans for a 50 percent payout in 2013.