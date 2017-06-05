Dockers strike disrupts Spanish ports and trade routes

MADRID, June 5 Some of Spain's biggest port
terminals came to a standstill on Monday as shipping companies
redirected cargos to avoid a dockers' strike.
After months of talks between unions, companies and the
Spanish government over a reform of port hiring practices,
dockers held the first of several planned strikes to protest
against possible job losses.
Some container shipping firms such as Maersk
re-routed boats destined for the southern port of Algeciras to
get around the strike, during which dockers will stop working
every other hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.
Alternative destinations used by firms included Portugal,
Morocco and Malta.
Five further days of industrial action have also been called
for next week, raising the prospect that the shift to rival
ports could have lasting consequences, especially for those
handling merchandise not ultimately destined for Spain.
"Let me tell you, eight days of strikes will completely
shatter the port of Algeciras," Manuel Moron, who heads up the
port authority there, wrote in a colum, in EuropaSur local
newspaper on Monday.
Algeciras is a trans-shipment hub used by firms to unload
cargo and redistribute it onto other boats heading elsewhere in
Europe or the Middle East.
An Algericas terminal operated by APM, which belongs to the
Maersk Group, had ground to a halt on Monday as there were no
ships, a port spokeswoman said. A second smaller terminal was
operating during the hours between the strike.
Valencia, on the eastern Mediterranean coast and the biggest
export and import port in Spain, was functioning during the
appointed hours, a spokesman said.
Spanish companies adjusted their production strategies,
staggering exports or speeding them up before the strike, to
limit the knock-on effects on their business. About two thirds
of Spain's imports and exports, a key element of the recovering
economy, are moved through the country's docks.
Seat, part of German carmaker Volkswagen and
which has a big plant near Barcelona's port, had already shipped
out vehicles as soon as they were ready to avoid a build-up in
cars waiting to be exported, a source at the company said.
The government said minimum services were being upheld at
ports to ensure perishable goods such as fruit and vegetables
were getting through and passenger services were not disrupted.
The ports reform, which aims to crack down on closed-shop
hiring in a heavily unionised sector as demanded by the European
Union, was passed through parliament in mid-May after a series
of setbacks and clashes between political parties.
Workers broke off subsequent talks with port representatives
over how to implement the new law in a disagreement over
safeguarding more than 6,000 docker jobs.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Angus Berwick and Madrid TV; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)