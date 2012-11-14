Spanish police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Madrid

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID Nov 14 Spanish police fired rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters at Cibeles Square in central Madrid on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike across Europe in protest against spending cuts in a deep economic recession, witnesses said.
More than 70 people have been arrested so far in Wednesday's protest action in Spain.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).