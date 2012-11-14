版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 20:45 BJT

Spanish police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Madrid

MADRID Nov 14 Spanish police fired rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters at Cibeles Square in central Madrid on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike across Europe in protest against spending cuts in a deep economic recession, witnesses said.

More than 70 people have been arrested so far in Wednesday's protest action in Spain.

