Spanish police clash with protesters in Madrid

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
MADRID Nov 14 Spanish anti-riot police and protesters clashed on Wednesday in central Madrid during a general strike. Two protesters were arrested and police hit others with night-sticks, witnesses said.
Millions of workers across southern Europe were on strike to protest against government spending cuts. Earlier, police arrested 42 people around Spain as scuffles broke out at picket lines.
The biggest strikes are in Spain and Portugal, where transport and factories were widely affected.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd