Ten of thousands march in Madrid against spending cuts

MADRID, Sept 15 Tens of thousands of Spaniards marched in Madrid on Saturday in a protest against spending cuts and tax rises amid a gruelling recession.

Teachers, nurses and social services workers thronged the capital city one day after Spain said it would present new economic reforms at the end of September likely to contain more austerity measures.

The measures are seen as a precursor to an economic programme which Spain will have to implement in return for support from euro zone rescue funds and the European Central Bank to help lower its borrowing costs.

Demonstrators from all over Spain blew whistles and waved banners reading 'Enough!' and 'They're sinking the country' to protest against spending cuts in health, education and social services.