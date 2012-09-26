UPDATE 3-Rajoy inches toward aid as protests seethe

* Spain suggests it is ready to seek European rescue
* Prime Minister Rajoy takes step to meet aid conditions
* Secession fervour grows in wealthy Catalonia
* More protests planned in Madrid
By Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Sept 26 Violent protests in Madrid and
growing talk of secession in Catalonia are piling pressure on
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he moves closer to
asking Europe for rescue money.
In public, Rajoy has been resisting calls from bankers at
home and the leaders of France and Italy to move quickly to
request assistance, but behind the scenes he is putting together
the pieces to meet the stringent conditions for aid.
With protesters stepping up anti-austerity demonstrations,
Rajoy presents painful economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget
on Thursday, aiming to persuade euro zone partners and investors
that Spain is doing its deficit-cutting homework despite a
recession and 25 percent unemployment.
Figures released on Tuesday suggested Spain will miss its
public deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product
this year, and on Wednesday the central bank said the economy
continued to contract sharply in the third quarter.
By pre-empting reforms demanded by Brussels -- such as
creating an independent fiscal auditor -- Rajoy hopes to sell
them to voters as home-grown rather than imposed from outside.
Diplomats reported intense last-minute pressure on Madrid on
Wednesday from key euro zone policymakers to take tougher
measures, notably on freezing pensions.
On Friday, Moody's will publish its latest review of Spain's
credit rating, possibly downgrading the country's debt to junk
status.
On the same day, an independent audit of Spain's banks will
reveal how much money Madrid will need from a 100 billion euro
($130 billion) aid package that Europe has already approved for
the banks.
A STEP CLOSER
Rajoy is gradually shedding his reluctance to seek a
sovereign bailout for the euro zone's fourth biggest economy - a
condition for European Central Bank intervention to cut his
country's borrowing costs.
He suggested in an interview published on Wednesday that he
would make the move if debt financing costs remained too high
for too long.
"I can assure you 100 percent that I would ask for this
bailout," he told the Wall Street Journal, calling the situation
he faces right now "fascinating".
He also said he had not made his mind up on whether to
maintain inflation indexation of pensions, which could cost the
state an extra 6 billion euros this year.
"We need to be sufficiently flexible in order not to create
any further problems," he said when asked about pensions.
The interview, the central bank's warning on the third
quarter and other factors drove up Spain's borrowing costs, with
the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond jumping to 6 percent on
Wednesday, a level seen as unsustainable in the medium term.
The blue-chip index of leading stocks fell 3.46
percent to a two-week low, with heavyweight banks BBVA
and Santander leading the way.
Markets were also reacting to a letter from Germany, Finland
and the Netherlands on Tuesday that implied that rescue funds
Spain receives for its banks will remain on its public debt. The
three said any future direct recapitalisation of banks by the
euro zone's bailout fund should not cover "legacy" problems.
CATALONIA INDEPENDENCE MOVEMENT
The government's drive to rein in regional overspending as
part of its austerity measures has prompted a flare-up in
independence fervour in Catalonia, the wealthy northeastern
region that generates one-fifth of Spain's economic output.
Just as the euro zone crisis has strained relations between
wealthier nations of the north and heavily indebted countries to
the south, Spain's crisis has aggravated tensions between the
central government and its self-governing regions.
Catalonia needs a 5 billion euros bailout from the central
state to meet debt payments this year, but Catalans are
convinced they bear an unfairly large share of the country's tax
burden.
More than half say they want independence from Spain, the
highest level ever.
Artur Mas, the conservative president of Catalonia,
announced on Tuesday he would hold early elections in November
after Rajoy rejected his call for more tax autonomy. Mas's
Convergence and Union, or CiU, party is likely to win an
absolute majority in the regional parliament, which he can use
to battle Rajoy over spending cuts.
On Wednesday Mas took things further, saying Catalonia
should also hold a referendum on independence, which the central
government says would be unconstitutional.
Although an independent Catalonia is a remote possibility,
the political instability sends a worrying message to investors.
Rajoy's People's Party has threatened to take control of the
budgets of regions that fail to meet deficit reduction targets
despite Catalonia already having made tough austerity measures.
Analysts said Mas, who until recently expressed more
moderate aims for Catalan autonomy, was playing a dangerous
game.
"In the short term it's not going to help in any way, it's
going to increase, if this is at all possible, the lack of
confidence in the future of Spain," said Javier Diaz-Gimenez,
professor of economics at IESE.
COMMUNICATION PROBLEMS
Anti-austerity groups planned a fresh demonstration on
Wednesday evening in Madrid, a day after police fired rubber
bullets at thousands of protesters who tried to form a human
chain around the parliament building.
Police arrested 35 protesters on Tuesday and 64 police and
demonstrators were injured in the clashes.
The relatively small but intense protests this week have
added to Rajoy's image problems abroad.
Officials in Brussels and Berlin have accused him of failing
to sell his reforms effectively, partly because of confusing
messages from his separate treasury and economy ministers and
from his own office.
"The problem in the structure of his economic cabinet is
transmitting a confused, improvised image," said an economist,
who did not want to be named and who said Rajoy will have to
name a powerful economic deputy by the end of the year to sort
out his communications issues.
The governments of Ireland, Portugal and Greece were all
voted out of office after they sought bailouts from Europe.
But Rajoy may have more staying power, especially if he
negotiates a bailout "lite", such as a precautionary credit line
from the European bailout fund that would not involve taking
Spain out of the credit markets.
The uncharismatic conservative has more than three years
left to his term and his People's Party has firm control of
parliament, with no signs so far of party splits that might
force him out early.