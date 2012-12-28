UPDATE 1-Spain does not need European help for now says PM

* Does not rule out asking for aid in future
* Applauds ECB's bond buying pledge
* Warns Spaniards of tough year ahead
MADRID, Dec 28 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said on Friday that Spain did not need to tap for now the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme for troubled euro
zone governments but did not rule out asking for aid in the
future.
Rajoy has faced pressure from Spain's international partners
-- including the European Commission, the European Central Bank
(ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -- to seek a
European Union bailout. He has resisted so far, helped by an
easing of the euro zone debt crisis.
"We are not thinking of asking the European Central Bank to
intervene and buy bonds in the secondary market," he said at a
news conference in Madrid. "But we can't rule it out in the
future."
Rajoy has been able to delay a rescue because the ECB's
pledge to intervene in the market and support Spanish bond
prices has brought down Spain's borrowing costs since the
summer.
He praised the ECB's move on Friday.
"I think it has been a very significant decision. It has had
a calming effect on the markets," he said.
But Rajoy's delaying tactics are risky at a time when the
Spanish economy is contracting sharply, with 25 percent
unemployment. Some market commentators believe Spain's finances
could spiral into chaos if it is forced to seek a bailout due to
a sudden deterioration in bond markets.
Spain's country risk, the premium bondholders demand to buy
Spanish 10-year benchmark bonds over German benchmarks, was
around 400 basis points on Friday, well off highs of above 600
in July.
Rajoy warned Spaniards of a tough year ahead, especially the
first half, but said he hoped to see some improvement in the
second half of 2013.