Spain's Rajoy says crisis needs domestic and European solutions

MADRID Oct 31 Spain will come out of its
current crisis through a combination of domestic reforms and
policy decisions taken at a European level, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said in parliament on Wednesday.
"Overcoming the crisis depends on national reforms but also
European policies," Rajoy said.
The Spanish leader has kept financial markets guessing as to
whether he will ask for a financial rescue from the European
Union.
"The European Union is moving, but at a pace that can seem
desperately slow to some of us," he also said.