Spain's PM wants assurance rescue would cut debt costs

MADRID Nov 6 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said in a radio interview on Tuesday one of the main
doubts hanging over the potential request for aid is whether
European Central Bank plans to buy the country's bonds would
bring its debt costs down.
He said that a more reasonable level for Spain's key spread
between the yield on its ten-year bond compared with German
benchmark bunds would be around 200 basis points. On Tuesday it
stood around 435 basis points.
Conditions over a potential bailout were still being
studied, he said, adding that a lack of financing was the
Spanish economy's biggest problem.