Spain dedicated to fiscal reform, sacrifice must be spread-Rajoy

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Spain is committed to fiscal and structural reforms and all parts of Spanish society will need to make sacrifices to achieve these ends, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.
"We know what we have to do, and since we know it, we're doing it. We also know this entails a lot of sacrifices distributed ... evenly throughout the Spanish society," Rajoy said during an address to the Americas Society in New York.
Violent protests in Madrid against tough economic reforms and growing secession talk in the wealthy Catalonia region have increased the pressure on the government to seek external aid to help get public finances in order.
Spain has been reluctant to seek help, but in an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Rajoy said he would seek a bailout if Spanish debt financing costs remained too high for too long.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .