UPDATE 1-Spain says will extend regional aid fund into 2013

MADRID Nov 5 Spain's government will extend an
18 billion euro ($23 billion)liquidity fund set up this year to
cover the financing needs of the country's indebted regions, a
spokesman for the Treasury Ministry told Reuters on Monday.
"In the same way that the fund was created for the end of
this year, it will be extended into 2013 to provide liquidity to
the regions," the spokesman said, without giving further
details.
Nine of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which control health
and education spending, have requested aid totalling around 17
billion euros from the fund so far, leaving little in the
coffers for other regions.
The Secretary General of the Spanish Treasury told Reuters
in an interview last month that the country was ready to start
funding itself for 2013, including the needs of its indebted
regions.
Regions that need to cover maturing debt and finance their
deficit for 2013 will be included on a voluntary basis in the
central government funding program, Inigo Fernandez de Mesa said
in the interview, adding that details would be known in
December.