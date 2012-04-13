UPDATE 2-Spain warns Argentina over seizure of Repsol unit

* Spain steps up pressure on Argentina over Repsol-YPF case
* Government warns of action if YPF nationalised
* Argentina made no announcement on YPF
By Blanca Rodríguez Piedra and Andrés González
MADRID, April 13 Spain on Friday threatened
Argentina with retaliation if it nationalised oil major Repsol's
YPF operation, raising the stakes in a
long-running row over production at the Argentine unit.
Spain's secretary of state for EU affairs Inigo Mendez de
Vigo warned that Argentina would become "an international
pariah" if it were to go through with such plans.
"I think that if it happens, it would be very bad news for
everybody, but also for Argentina because in the international
community we live in, breaking the rules bears a cost," he said.
YPF, Argentina's largest oil and gas company which provides
25 pct of Repsol's operating profits, has been under fierce
state pressure to raise production as costly fuel imports eat
into Argentina's trade surplus.
A proposal by YPF to boost investment to a record 15 billion
pesos ($3.4 billion) was rejected as inadequate by the
Argentinean government.
"If a (nationalisation) decision were taken it would be very
negative for Spanish interests and the duty of this government
is to defend Spain's interests with all its might," Deputy Prime
Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said after a weekly cabinet
meeting.
"If the government had to take measures it would, without a
doubt," she said.
Speculation has swirled for weeks that the Argentine
government could take or buy a stake in YPF or even nationalise
it.
An expected announcement by President Cristina Fernandez
failed to materialise on Thursday.
Spain's foreign minister on Friday summoned Argentina's
ambassador to Madrid to seek clarity on the government's
intentions on YPF and invite the country to return to the
negotiating table.
PRESSURE ON ARGENTINA
However, other companies and countries have found it
difficult to pressure Argentina on similar matters.
The South American country has been blocked from issuing
international debt since its default a decade ago and has failed
to pay compensation awards in disputes involving investors.
In March, U.S. President Barack Obama said he would suspend
trade benefits for Argentina because of its non-payment of
settlements ordered by a body of the World Bank.
The European Commission said its delegation in Argentina had
expressed concerns to the Argentine government over reports of
the possible nationalisation.
Fernandez nationalised private pension funds and the
nation's flagship airline in 2008.
ALL IN THE PRICE?
Some media said Fernandez would unveil her plan for YPF on
Thursday evening, but she met with the governors of
energy-producing provinces privately and made no statement
afterwards.
"We analysed in depth the revocation of fields (operated by
YPF). Everything is under review, but there is no bill," the
governor of Jujuy province, Eduardo Fellner, told Reuters after
meeting with the president.
Repsol said in a statement on Friday it had not received any
notification from the Argentine government regarding its 57
percent stake in YPF.
While some analysts said even a zero evaluation of YPF was
already in Repsol's share price, the uncertainty that lies ahead
was still weighing on shares on Friday, which lost over 2
percent to 17.50 euros by 1330 GMT.
YPF's shares are down about 27 percent since Jan. 1, meaning
that Repsol may struggle to get a fair price for any stake,
despite the recent discovery of shale oil in the Vaca Muerta
area that could potentially double YPF's output within a decade.
Receiving cash for expropriated assets may also take years
and come in below expectations, as seen by Venezuela's
nationalisation payment to Exxon in January..
On the bright side, any money received could be invested in
new markets where Repsol has made finds such as Brazil and West
Africa.
Repsol, which was previously focused on refining, bought YPF
in 1999 for exposure to higher margin upstream oil and gas
production, a strategy which failed when Argentine politics led
to price controls, putting returns for output well below
international levels.