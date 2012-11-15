版本:
2012年 11月 15日

Spain Econ Min says no need for IMF money

MADRID Nov 15 Spain's Economy Minister repeated on Thursday that the country had no need for rescue money from the International Monetary Fund.

"From the point of view of money, Spain does not need any help from the IMF. Spain is always in contact with the IMF," he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.

