Spain's Banco Sabadell to hike capital by up to 1.4 bln euros

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
MADRID, Sept 9 Spanish lender Banco Sabadell said on Monday it would carry out a capital hike of between 1.3 billion euros ($1.72 billion) and 1.4 billion euros to strengthen its balance sheet and meet increasingly rigorous regulatory demands.
Sabadell said Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Securities would guarantee the capital increase and that it had received commitment from new strategic investors to subscribe to the capital hike.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.